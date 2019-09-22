Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. On the competitive side is, NuCana plc which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NuCana plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

NuCana plc on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 150.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than NuCana plc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors NuCana plc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.