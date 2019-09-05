Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Current Ratio is 59.8. Meanwhile, Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 29.84% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares. About 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.