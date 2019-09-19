Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

Since Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 59.8. The Current Ratio of rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.1. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 36.52% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.