Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 28.23 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 4.8 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $36.5 average target price and a 86.89% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 94.4% respectively. 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.