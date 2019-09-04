Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

This is a contrast between Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 and a Quick Ratio of 59.8. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $11.33, which is potential 261.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.