Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance while Forty Seven Inc. has 0.7% stronger performance.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.