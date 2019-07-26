Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Equillium Inc. which has a 33.1 Current Ratio and a 33.1 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 28.2% respectively. About 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Equillium Inc. has 14.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.