Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
