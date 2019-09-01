Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Current Ratio is 59.8. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cortexyme Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.
