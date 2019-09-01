Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Current Ratio is 59.8. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cortexyme Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.