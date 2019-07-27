Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.35%. 34.9% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.