Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s results

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 0% respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.3%. Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.