Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s results

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 0% respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.3%. Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.