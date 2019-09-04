Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1329.10 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. On the competitive side is, Ardelyx Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 82.8% respectively. About 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.