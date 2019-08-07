Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

This is a contrast between Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 11.49 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

59.8 and 59.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $10.9, with potential upside of 241.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 50.4% respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.3%. Competitively, 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.