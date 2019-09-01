Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.66 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

59.8 and 59.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.