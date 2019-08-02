Reviewing Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)’s and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s results

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) are two firms in the Processed & Packaged Goods that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hostess Brands Inc. 13 2.12 N/A 0.59 23.97 Conagra Brands Inc. 27 1.49 N/A 1.53 18.91

In table 1 we can see Hostess Brands Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Conagra Brands Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hostess Brands Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Hostess Brands Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Conagra Brands Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hostess Brands Inc. 0.00% 5% 2% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Hostess Brands Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. Conagra Brands Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hostess Brands Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Conagra Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Hostess Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conagra Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Hostess Brands Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hostess Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Conagra Brands Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Hostess Brands Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.74% and an $13 average price target. On the other hand, Conagra Brands Inc.’s potential upside is 13.73% and its average price target is $33.14. The results provided earlier shows that Conagra Brands Inc. appears more favorable than Hostess Brands Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hostess Brands Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.5%. 0.6% are Hostess Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Conagra Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hostess Brands Inc. -1.94% -2.82% 6.57% 24.08% 0.64% 29.07% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.84% 7.32% -4.21% 34.65% -20.93% 35.16%

For the past year Hostess Brands Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Conagra Brands Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Conagra Brands Inc. beats Hostess Brands Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.