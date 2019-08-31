Reviewing Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)’s and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s results

As REIT – Hotel/Motel businesses, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 18 2.08 N/A 1.38 12.63 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7 0.53 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 8.3% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. In other hand, Sotherly Hotels Inc. has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.6% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.58% -4.29% -10.73% -4.24% -15.7% 4.32% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 2.9% 2.31% 0.42% 6.45% 2.31% 26.56%

For the past year Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has weaker performance than Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also invests in Canada, Mexico, Chile, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Poland. The firm primarily invests in luxury and upper upscale hotels. It was formerly known as Host Marriott Corporation. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties. The firm was formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corp. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.