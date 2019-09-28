Reviewing Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS)’s and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.01 22.28M -3.11 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 6 0.50 52.55M 0.41 15.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Keane Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Keane Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 3,032,943,098.28% -8.9% -4.3% Keane Group Inc. 928,445,229.68% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Keane Group Inc. has 1.5 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Keane Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Keane Group Inc. is $10, which is potential 63.93% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Keane Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 91.9% respectively. About 5.2% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Keane Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78% Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11%

For the past year Keane Group Inc. has weaker performance than Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Keane Group Inc. beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.