Reviewing Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)’s and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s results

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 26 4.08 N/A 0.08 319.10 Zoetis Inc. 108 10.01 N/A 2.77 41.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Zoetis Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is currently more expensive than Zoetis Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Zoetis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 4.5% 1.3% Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6%

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Zoetis Inc. on the other hand, has 0.9 beta which makes it 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Zoetis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Zoetis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Zoetis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 0 2 3.00 Zoetis Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

The upside potential is 25.51% for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company with consensus price target of $34. On the other hand, Zoetis Inc.’s potential downside is -7.63% and its consensus price target is $118.63. The information presented earlier suggests that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company looks more robust than Zoetis Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.8% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares and 94.5% of Zoetis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.29% of Zoetis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38% Zoetis Inc. -0.48% 1.16% 12.87% 35.02% 35.98% 34.31%

For the past year Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was less bullish than Zoetis Inc.

Summary

Zoetis Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.