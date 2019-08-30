Reviewing Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)’s and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s results

This is a contrast between Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 25 4.03 N/A 0.08 319.10 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 3.19 N/A 0.08 433.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 4.5% 1.3% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Elanco Animal Health Incorporated are 3.2 and 1.8 respectively. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 0 3 3.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

$34.5 is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 24.55%. Meanwhile, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s consensus target price is $32.5, while its potential upside is 23.01%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is looking more favorable than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.8% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares and 35.45% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s shares. Competitively, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated -1.32% -5.72% 4.83% 9.28% 0% 4.54%

For the past year Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has stronger performance than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.