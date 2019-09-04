Reviewing Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)’s and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s results

Since Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 25 3.89 N/A 0.08 319.10 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.29 N/A 0.06 40.83

Table 1 demonstrates Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 4.5% 1.3% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 0 2 3.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a 24.32% upside potential and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 8.7% respectively. 0.9% are Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.87% -37.82% -47.98% -59.44% 0% -57.32%

For the past year Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has 27.38% stronger performance while China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -57.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.