Reviewing Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)’s and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 24 3.55 N/A -0.45 0.00 Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.82 N/A 0.29 13.66

In table 1 we can see Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 0% 0% Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 13% 2.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 1 4 2.80 Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s upside potential currently stands at 30.38% and an $31.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.74% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company -5.8% 2.5% 15.66% 19.61% 77.97% 36.44% Assertio Therapeutics Inc. -16.46% -16.1% -7.48% -27.07% -45.45% 9.7%

For the past year Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was more bullish than Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. beats Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company on 5 of the 9 factors.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.