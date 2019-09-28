Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s results

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 1.85 N/A 1.16 10.53 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares and 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.