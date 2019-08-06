Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.12 N/A 1.16 10.53 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has an average target price of $13.5, and a 10.93% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.