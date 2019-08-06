Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.12
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has an average target price of $13.5, and a 10.93% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.
