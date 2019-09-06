Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)’s results

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53 Rand Capital Corporation 3 5.95 N/A 0.07 40.56

In table 1 we can see Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Rand Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rand Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Rand Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Rand Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a 13.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Rand Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.03% and 14.1%. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%. Comparatively, Rand Capital Corporation has 35.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was more bullish than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.