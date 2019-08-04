Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s results

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.09 N/A 1.16 10.53 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.55 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Pzena Investment Management Inc. Pzena Investment Management Inc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is currently more affordable than Pzena Investment Management Inc, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a consensus price target of $13.5, and a 11.57% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Pzena Investment Management Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.03% and 63.4%. Insiders owned roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 8.71% stronger performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.