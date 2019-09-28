Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 1.85 N/A 1.16 10.53 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.52 26.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund