Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.10 N/A 1.16 10.53 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.40 N/A 0.63 22.18

Demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 11.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares and 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.