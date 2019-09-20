Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.57 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.