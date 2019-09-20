Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH)’s results

This is a contrast between Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.53 N/A 1.16 10.53 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.36 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 25.17% respectively. About 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.