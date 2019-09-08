Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)’s results

This is a contrast between Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.53 N/A 1.16 10.53 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s upside potential is 13.64% at a $13.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.