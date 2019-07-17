Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.11 N/A 1.16 10.23 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.34 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and CM Finance Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and CM Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a consensus target price of $13.5, and a 11.02% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.85% of CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors CM Finance Inc.