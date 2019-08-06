Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.11
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|39.26
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Central Securities Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Central Securities Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 11.02%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 11.87% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.
