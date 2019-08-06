Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.11 N/A 1.16 10.53 Central Securities Corp. 29 39.26 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Central Securities Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Central Securities Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 11.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 11.87% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.