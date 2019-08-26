Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

We are comparing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.56 N/A 1.16 10.53 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.77 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 highlights Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Cannae Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Analyst Ratings

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.03% and 85.1%. Insiders held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.