Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.53 N/A 1.16 10.53 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.58 N/A 7.59 5.39

Demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Athene Holding Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Athene Holding Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Athene Holding Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

$13.5 is Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.12%. Meanwhile, Athene Holding Ltd.’s consensus price target is $52.5, while its potential upside is 37.04%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Athene Holding Ltd. seems more appealing than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Athene Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.03% and 98.1%. Insiders owned roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.