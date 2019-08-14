Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.67 N/A 1.16 10.53 Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 35.96 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a 10.66% upside potential and an average target price of $13.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 83.6% respectively. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Associated Capital Group Inc.