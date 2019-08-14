Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.67
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|40
|35.96
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a 10.66% upside potential and an average target price of $13.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 83.6% respectively. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
