Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.40 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Alcentra Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.83% for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation with average price target of $13.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Alcentra Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.03% and 0%. Insiders owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.