Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s and 57161 (:)’s results

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and 57161 (:) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.54
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and 57161’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and 57161 Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|57161
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a consensus price target of $13.5, and a 13.92% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and 57161 are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 65.24% respectively. 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.23% of 57161’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats 57161 on 6 of the 6 factors.
