Reviewing Horizon Global Corporation (HZN)’s and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR)’s results

As Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies, Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global Corporation 3 0.13 N/A -6.93 0.00 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 10 0.66 N/A 0.04 292.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Horizon Global Corporation and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Horizon Global Corporation and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global Corporation 0.00% 472.9% -30.7% Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.24 beta means Horizon Global Corporation’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s 0.44 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Horizon Global Corporation. Its rival Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 1.2 respectively. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Horizon Global Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Global Corporation and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$2.5 is Horizon Global Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -43.31%. Competitively Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $11.05, with potential upside of 0.64%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Horizon Global Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Global Corporation and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 89.8% respectively. Insiders owned 7.5% of Horizon Global Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.78% of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Global Corporation 21.35% 54.72% 107.22% 175.96% -9.61% 301.4% Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. -4.19% -4.27% 24.91% 29.84% -9.61% 33.29%

For the past year Horizon Global Corporation has stronger performance than Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.

Summary

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Horizon Global Corporation.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace bearing products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, and point-of-use inventory management. The company supplies approximately 575,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts. Its hardware products comprise blind fasteners, panel fasteners, bolts and screws, clamps, hi lok pins and collars, hose assemblies, hydraulic fittings, inserts, lockbolts and collars, nuts, rivets, springs, valves, and washers; and chemicals, comprise adhesives, sealants and tapes, lubricants, oil and grease, paints and coatings, industrial gases, coolants and metalworking fluids, and cleaners and cleaning solvents. The companyÂ’s electronic components include connectors, relays, switches, circuit breakers, and lighted products; bearings consist of airframe control bearings, rod ends, spherical bearings, ball bearing rod ends, roller bearings, and bushings; and machined parts and other products comprise brackets, milled parts, shims, stampings, turned parts, and welded assemblies. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is also involved in the installation of various products comprising air and hydraulic tools, as well as drill motors; provision of maintenance and repair services for tools; and rental or lease of tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors, as well as industrial customers in the automotive, energy, pharmaceutical, and electronics sectors. The company was formerly known as Wesco Holdings, Inc. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.