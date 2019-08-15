Reviewing Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)’s and Its Rivals results

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.40% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp Inc. N/A 16 13.12 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Horizon Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. In other hand, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors Horizon Bancorp Inc.