Reviewing Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)’s and Its Rivals results

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
49.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|10.40%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|16
|13.12
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Horizon Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.33
|1.14
|2.72
As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.47%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|4.94%
|5.64%
|6.54%
|8.47%
|-17.79%
|10.39%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. In other hand, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Horizon Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
