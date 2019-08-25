Reviewing Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 49.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|10.40%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|16
|13.12
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Horizon Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|1.14
|2.73
The potential upside of the peers is 98.52%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|4.94%
|5.64%
|6.54%
|8.47%
|-17.79%
|10.39%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.95 shows that Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Horizon Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Horizon Bancorp Inc.
