Reviewing Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 49.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.40% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp Inc. N/A 16 13.12 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Horizon Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

The potential upside of the peers is 98.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Horizon Bancorp Inc.