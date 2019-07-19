Reviewing Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)’s and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s results

We are contrasting Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.35 N/A 1.33 12.35 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 3.09 N/A 2.12 12.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Horizon Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.2% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares and 29% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Bancorp Inc. -2.33% 1.18% -3.25% -4.55% -17.15% 3.68% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01%

For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.