Reviewing Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)’s and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)’s results

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 40 1.35 N/A 0.72 60.08 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 54 1.09 N/A 4.50 12.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Horace Mann Educators Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.66 shows that Horace Mann Educators Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Horace Mann Educators Corporation and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.84% and an $46 consensus price target. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59.33 consensus price target and a -1.64% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Horace Mann Educators Corporation appears more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horace Mann Educators Corporation and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.6% respectively. 1.4% are Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.