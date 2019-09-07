Reviewing Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)’s and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 40 1.35 N/A 0.72 60.08 MBIA Inc. 9 2.82 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Horace Mann Educators Corporation and MBIA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Horace Mann Educators Corporation and MBIA Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. In other hand, MBIA Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and MBIA Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MBIA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.84% for Horace Mann Educators Corporation with average target price of $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares and 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of MBIA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99% MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation was more bullish than MBIA Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats MBIA Inc.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.