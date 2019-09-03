Reviewing Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)’s and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 40 1.31 N/A 0.72 60.08 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 44 1.70 N/A 2.33 20.49

Table 1 highlights Horace Mann Educators Corporation and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. James River Group Holdings Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Horace Mann Educators Corporation is presently more expensive than James River Group Holdings Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Horace Mann Educators Corporation and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a 0.51 beta and it is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 4.86%. Meanwhile, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s consensus target price is $38.5, while its potential downside is -21.88%. The results provided earlier shows that Horace Mann Educators Corporation appears more favorable than James River Group Holdings Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Horace Mann Educators Corporation and James River Group Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.4%. About 1.4% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation has weaker performance than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Summary

James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.