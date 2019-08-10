Reviewing Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)’s and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 40 1.50 N/A 0.72 60.08 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.36 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.3% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Conifer Holdings Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Conifer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Horace Mann Educators Corporation has an average price target of $46, and a 4.69% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares and 25.8% of Conifer Holdings Inc. shares. 1.4% are Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Conifer Holdings Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99% Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation had bullish trend while Conifer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats Conifer Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.