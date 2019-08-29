Reviewing HopFed Bancorp Inc. (HFBC)’s and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)’s results

HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56 United Community Financial Corp. 9 3.95 N/A 0.74 13.72

Demonstrates HopFed Bancorp Inc. and United Community Financial Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. United Community Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than HopFed Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than United Community Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has HopFed Bancorp Inc. and United Community Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6% United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

HopFed Bancorp Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. In other hand, United Community Financial Corp. has beta of 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.5% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.1% of United Community Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, United Community Financial Corp. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95% United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03%

For the past year HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than United Community Financial Corp.

Summary

HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats United Community Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.