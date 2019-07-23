Reviewing HopFed Bancorp Inc. (HFBC)’s and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s results

Both HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HopFed Bancorp Inc. 19 3.67 N/A 0.83 23.20 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.67 N/A 2.61 11.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HopFed Bancorp Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HopFed Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Enterprise Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HopFed Bancorp Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 0.4% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 1%

Volatility and Risk

HopFed Bancorp Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.74 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HopFed Bancorp Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 27.5%. Insiders owned roughly 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.1% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HopFed Bancorp Inc. -1.48% -3.12% -2.03% 25.67% 30.18% 44.92% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. -2.75% 0.57% -4.3% -3.06% -17.9% -6.56%

For the past year HopFed Bancorp Inc. has 44.92% stronger performance while Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has -6.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. beats HopFed Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.