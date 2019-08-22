Reviewing HopFed Bancorp Inc. (HFBC)’s and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.24 N/A 1.07 13.85

Demonstrates HopFed Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Brookline Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HopFed Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. HopFed Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Brookline Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6% Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.5% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares and 79% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares. 19.4% are HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95% Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31%

For the past year HopFed Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.