Reviewing Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)’s and Its Rivals results

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hope Bancorp Inc. has 89.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of Hope Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hope Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.90% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Hope Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp Inc. N/A 14 10.70 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Hope Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Hope Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Hope Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.22 2.49

The competitors have a potential upside of 60.23%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hope Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hope Bancorp Inc. -0.2% 6.27% 6.34% 1.03% -12.83% 24.37% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Hope Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Hope Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hope Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Hope Bancorp Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services that comprise issuing and advising on letters of credit for export and import businesses, as well as handles documentary collections. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients; mobile banking application for smartphones; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 73 branches in California, New York/New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia; and 8 loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Portland, Fremont, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.