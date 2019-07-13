Reviewing Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)’s and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG)’s results

Since Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp Inc. 14 3.40 N/A 1.40 9.76 Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.88 N/A 3.97 12.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hope Bancorp Inc. and Chemung Financial Corporation. Chemung Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Hope Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than Chemung Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2% Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Hope Bancorp Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chemung Financial Corporation’s 0.17 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Hope Bancorp Inc. shares and 35.2% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares. About 0.6% of Hope Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.5% of Chemung Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hope Bancorp Inc. -3.8% -2.01% -7.26% -8.99% -24.28% 15.18% Chemung Financial Corporation 2.62% -1.18% 8.01% 14.79% 3.52% 19.51%

For the past year Hope Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Chemung Financial Corporation.

Summary

Chemung Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hope Bancorp Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services that comprise issuing and advising on letters of credit for export and import businesses, as well as handles documentary collections. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients; mobile banking application for smartphones; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 73 branches in California, New York/New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia; and 8 loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Portland, Fremont, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.